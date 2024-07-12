Photographer captures dangerous scene as Yellowstone tourists approach family of wild grizzly bears: 'This is how attacks happen'

​​When tourists get dangerously close to bears, they often provoke defensive or aggressive reactions.

In the latest viral outrage, a group of tourists and a professional photographer's close encounter with grizzly bears at Beryl Spring in Yellowstone National Park has sparked widespread condemnation online.

A photographer and tourists visiting the iconic park have been captured on video approaching dangerously close to a grizzly bear and her two cubs, ignoring Yellowstone safety guidelines that mandate a 100-yard distance between people and bears.

The incident, posted on Instagram by professional photographer Kaley Beausoleil (@kaleybeausoleilphotography), has wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists criticizing the group's reckless behavior.

"I'm especially mad at the photographer. You want to be a professional? Act like one! Teach people to respect wildlife and give them space," Beausoleil said.

The footage underscores a concerning trend of what some term "touron" behavior — tourists behaving in ways that endanger wildlife and disrupt natural habitats, rather than respecting and admiring them from safe distances.

This incident also highlights broader concerns about wildlife conservation and the ethical responsibilities of visitors in natural environments.

"This is how attacks happen. And it is NOT the bear's fault!" one user commented.

Moreover, such interactions can lead to severe consequences for the bears. Bears that become too accustomed to humans may seek out human habitats for food, which can result in their euthanization by park rangers to prevent potential threats to human safety. This tragic outcome emphasizes the importance of maintaining respectful distances from wildlife and following park guidelines to ensure both human and animal safety.

Another commenter on the video shared a pro tip: "Extend one arm out and raise your thumb. Close one eye and move the thumb to the animal in your field of vision. If the thumb doesn't obscure the animal, you're too close."

