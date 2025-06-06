Scientists make concerning discovery after studying changes in Earth's glaciers: 'One of the most serious and certain consequences'

Scientists in the United Kingdom examined a common climate trend that is becoming a significant cause for concern.

What's happening?

As detailed by Yale Climate Connections, Jonathan Bamber of the University of Bristol explained that icy glaciers that cover large areas of land and extend into the sea across Antarctica, Greenland, and other polar areas grow and shrink with the seasons. This means that they get significantly smaller as temperatures rise during the summer months "and they gain mass in winter, from snowfall primarily. … That's always been the case," Bamber said.

In contrast to the changes that naturally come over time, Bamber pointed to human-induced rising temperatures worldwide that come from the burning of fossil fuels, which emit planet-warming gases into the atmosphere, as the main reason why glaciers are shrinking more than they grow.

"If you get warmer summers … you get more melt. And so glaciers start to lose mass. The balance between that snowfall in winter and the melting in summer becomes sort of skewed, if you like," Bamber said, per Yale Climate Connections.

Why is this important?

Glacial ice melt is one of the main contributors to rising sea levels, which can cause more frequent and intense flooding among coastal communities around the world as well as other extreme weather events. Carbon air pollution that contributes to global warming creates conditions for these disasters to be even more severe.

The ongoing heating of the planet has caused glaciers to melt at more rapid rates year by year, and the increased water levels can lead to the displacement of millions of people.

"Sea level rise is one of the most serious and certain consequences of global heating," Bamber said, per Yale Climate Connections.

What's being done about this?

There are ways you can help slow the rate of glacial ice melt, and it starts with educating yourself on critical climate issues, electing leaders who prioritize climate-friendly policies, and supporting businesses that practice sustainability and can drive meaningful change.

You can prepare your home to withstand extreme weather events, and installing solar panels with a battery backup is a way to reduce your energy costs and improve your ability to operate off-grid. EnergySage is a reliable source for comparing quotes from vetted local installers and saving up to $10,000 on solar installations.

While the cost of installing solar panels can be daunting, leasing solar panels is a viable option for those seeking to reduce their utility bills while also benefiting the planet. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no down payment and lets users lock in low energy rates, making it easier to halt their contributions to Earth's rising temperature.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.