Experts warn US should prepare for disasters more intense than all hurricanes on record: 'Extreme rapid intensification'

Hurricane Erin may be gone, but the storm has left its mark on the record books. The rate at which Erin intensified in the Atlantic ranks it as one of the fastest-strengthening storms of the past half-century.

After a relatively quiet start to the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, Erin burst onto the scene in August. When Tropical Storm Erin formed on August 11, it was the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Four days later, on August 15, she became the first hurricane of the season. Erin then rapidly intensified to a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph by the morning of August 15.

Hurricane Erin became one of only a dozen Atlantic hurricanes since recordkeeping began 174 years ago to have winds reach at least 145 mph by the middle of August, according to the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service. The swiftness with which Erin intensified was breathtaking, even for seasoned meteorologists.

NBC 6 South Florida hurricane specialist John Morales noted that Erin gained 65 mph of wind speed in only 12 hours. Just three other Atlantic hurricanes in the past 50 years have increased their speed that rapidly. Erin earned another spot in the record books with the biggest central pressure drop before September 1 of any Atlantic hurricane in history.

Erin's "extreme rapid intensification" was observed as the storm moved through "unusually warm ocean waters that were made up to 100 times more likely by human-caused climate change," according to preliminary analysis by nonprofit Climate Central, per NBC News.

Researchers from Climate Central have concluded our overheating planet is supercharging hurricanes as warmer ocean water fuels stronger storms in the Atlantic. A Climate Central study published in Environmental Research: Climate in November found our warming world has intensified most Atlantic hurricanes from 2019 to 2023 — and every storm in 2024.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Human-caused carbon emissions trap heat in the atmosphere, and the oceans have absorbed about 93% of that excess heat since 1970," the preliminary analysis of Erin found. "This is due to their vast depth and area, and seawater's higher capacity for retaining heat compared to air. Every tenth of a degree of ocean warming increases the risks of stronger storms and higher sea levels."

Warmer oceans mean tropical cyclones can extract more fuel to strengthen storms, producing stronger winds and raising the damage potential. Each category jump multiplies wind-related destruction about fourfold, but even small wind increases can sharply boost impacts.

In addition, as our overheating planet causes sea levels to rise, storm surges are amplified, threatening coastal areas. Warmer air and oceans also intensify tropical cyclone rainfall, contributing to over 50% of hurricane-related deaths in the U.S. from inland flooding.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.