  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists issue warning over looming threat to scenic landscapes around globe: 'Shrinking into oblivion'

The emotional toll is palpable.

by Brent Wiggins
Glacier loss is accelerating, and a new study predicts over 100 glaciers in the European Alps will disappear by 2033.

Photo Credit: iStock

Communities around the world are holding funeral ceremonies for an unlikely recipient: glaciers. A new study predicts glaciers in the European Alps will reach a peak rate of extinction in eight years.

What's happening?

The Guardian reported the Nature Climate Change journal had projected higher glacier loss.

The study forecasts that more than 100 glaciers in the Alps will "melt away permanently by 2033." The outlook is similar for the West. In the U.S. and Canada, glaciers have an expected "peak year of loss less than a decade" after the Alps. Over 800 could disappear each year in this time, according to the study.

The emotional toll is palpable for naturalists and spiritualists alike. Nā Lisa Tunahai, a Māori political leader, visited a retreating glacier in New Zealand. She described it as "shrinking into oblivion" due to "the actions of humans."

Why are the Alps important?

The loss of scenic landscapes is heartbreaking, with more practical implications.

Researchers note that melting events mark turning points for water resources and cultural heritage. As stated in the Guardian, "two billion people downstream [rely] on mountain water for … supplies and food security."

As ice melts, sea levels rise. Communities face higher tides during storms and increased disruption to food systems.

Scientists emphasize that extreme weather has existed. It's the overheating planet that makes extreme weather more powerful and dangerous.

What's being done about glacier loss?

The study shares a crucial difference in potentialities.

Cutting carbon pollution to keep global temperatures from rising is the first step. Anything below 1.5 degrees Celsius "would cap annual glacier losses at about 2,000 a year in 2040," per the report.

How worried are you about rising ocean levels?

Very 😰

Somewhat 😦

Not very 🤷

Not at all 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Current government plans, which are on track for a high 2.7-degree-Fahrenheit rise, would see losses peak at 3,000 a year. Future choices matter.

Policies that reduce reliance on oil, gas, and coal can make sustainable shifts. Preserving these vital freshwater sources is possible by reducing human-produced pollution.

Addressing critical climate issues will help communities manage a changing world.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x