New study uncovers alarming issue occurring within glaciers: 'An expensive Band-Aid on a bullet wound'

The study adds further detail to an already concerning picture.

by Michael Muir
A new study has revealed that rising global temperatures can stop glaciers from protecting themselves.

New research has uncovered a troubling development affecting glaciers' ability to regulate the surrounding air temperature.

What's happening?

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, examined the impact of rising global temperatures on glacier temperature decoupling. 

Put simply, glacier temperature decoupling is when the air above a large glacier is cooler than the surrounding atmosphere. This essentially creates a microclimate where the colder air acts as a natural air conditioner, slowing down ice melt. 

Researchers led by scientists from the Institute of Science and Technology Austria pored over data from 350 weather stations in summer seasons spanning 62 glaciers worldwide. 

At present, for every degree Celsius the average global temperature increases, the air above glaciers rises by 0.83 degrees Celsius on average. 

With a comprehensive global model, the team projected that this overall natural cooling effect will peak in the next 10 to 15 years, as Earth.com observed (with some regions peaking at different times). Thereafter, the glaciers — at that point smaller and thinner — will lose their ability to resist rising temperatures and will "recouple" with the surrounding atmosphere. 

Why is the research concerning?

The study adds further detail to an already concerning picture. As heat-trapping pollution caused by human activity warms the atmosphere, glaciers' capacity to self-regulate temperature is projected to vanish. This could have dire consequences for the millions worldwide who live within reach of them.

A village in Switzerland was partially destroyed by glacial melt. Many other areas, from Alaska to the Himalayas, lie at risk of floods caused by retreating glaciers. 

The loss of permafrost, a major natural carbon sink, is another huge concern. 

What's being done about glacier melt?

The study's lead author, Thomas Shaw, dismissed short-term interventions, telling Earth.com that cloud seeding and glacial covering is simply "like putting an expensive Band-Aid on a bullet wound." 

Substantial glacial ice loss looks inevitable, but the extent of the damage will depend on how successfully humankind reduces harmful pollution and pivots to clean energy

It's a long-term global issue that requires a multifaceted approach, from raising awareness to backing the right political candidates who will take the issue seriously. 

