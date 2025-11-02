A young chimpanzee named Dodo died from panic after hearing construction equipment during renovations at Egypt's Giza Zoo, Mada Masr reported.

What happened?

Dodo cried out and moved frantically in his enclosure for nearly two hours after excavators started operating close to where the chimpanzees stayed in summer 2024. New zoo staff thought his reaction was typical and didn't seek assistance. The animal became unresponsive and died before specialists arrived.

In August, reports surfaced that management had euthanized 16 lions and six tigers without notifying government veterinary authorities. A private company called Hadayieq took over zoo operations in July 2023 through a quarter-century agreement.

"During the transfer, some animals did not survive, while others made it through but with injuries," a former employee said.

The zoo lost its international accreditation in 2004. Before the management change, animals lived in tight enclosures with inadequate food and medical care.

Why is zoo animal welfare important?

Zoos are responsible for thousands of animals that have been removed from their natural homes. When facilities fail to provide proper care, those beings experience psychological trauma and physical suffering.

Staff who understood animal behavior lost their jobs when Hadayieq assumed management. The company let go more than 120 animal caretakers and 20 veterinarians who had worked at the facility for many years.

Wild animals in captivity need specialized diets, medical attention, and environments that reduce stress. Construction noise, tight spaces, and sudden staff changes can cause severe distress, depression, and death. The big cats that were euthanized had feline panleukopenia, and activists questioned whether treatment was attempted.

What's being done about zoo animal welfare?

International zoo associations set standards for animal care and can revoke membership from facilities that don't comply. Groups including the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums inspect facilities and provide guidance on proper housing, nutrition, and veterinary care.

Before visiting, research facilities. Look for accreditation from recognized associations and ask zoos about their animal welfare policies and staff training programs.

Support organizations that monitor zoo conditions and advocate for stronger regulations. Contact government officials who oversee zoos in your area to ask about inspection standards and enforcement. When planning outings, consider wildlife sanctuaries that rescue animals rather than breed them for display.

