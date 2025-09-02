Zoo under fire for tourist attraction featuring kickboxing orangutans: 'Profound violations of dignity and respect'

"This work challenges the industry to reassess its ethical foundations."

While zoos have great potential for education and conservation purposes, there is a growing debate surrounding the impact they have on animal welfare.

A recent study has highlighted that some tourist attractions are exploiting wildlife and using them to visually entertain people, objectifying the animals in question and ruining our perception of the animal world.

A study co-led by researchers from Griffith University argued that some forms of wildlife tourism do little to help conservation or educate the public, while also causing harm to the animals.

One of the harrowing and upsetting examples they use is of orangutans at Safari World, Bangkok, who are dressed up in costumes and made to perform in kickboxing shows.

A researcher involved in the study, Associate Professor Georgette Leah Burns, said, "These practices not only harm animal welfare but also constitute profound violations of dignity and respect."

The researcher went on to explain that wildlife experiences should offer respectful and meaningful encounters that encourage people to understand the animals and view them as more than mere entertainment.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"As wildlife tourism continues to grow, this work challenges the industry to reassess its ethical foundations and move toward more compassionate and respectful models of engagement," the researcher said.

While zoos and other parks offer a lot of people the opportunity to view wildlife they wouldn't normally be able to see, being mindful of a park's aim and avoiding parks that exploit their animals in this way can help prevent animal suffering.

Unfortunately, popular attractions like SeaQuest have come under scrutiny for their mistreatment of animals.

These animal facilities have received negative publicity for favoring profit over welfare, resulting in negligence or cruelty towards animals in their care.

Aside from not supporting these businesses, taking action and talking to your elected officials can help raise concerns and force changes in legislation to prevent these harmful practices from happening.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.