Officials issue warning after boaters unknowingly bring unwanted guest into US lake: 'It can be catastrophic'

Boaters unknowingly brought an invasive fern into a popular lake in Texas.

What's happening?

Lake Palestine, a freshwater reservoir that spans across several counties in northeastern Texas, is harboring an uninvited guest: Giant Salvinia.

Giant Salvinia is a green aquatic fern native to Brazil. Texas' game wardens are struggling to stop the swift spread of the invasive species and are urging others to take extra precautions with their boats, according to KLTV.

Smith County game warden Chris Swift stressed how quickly the plant has spread.

"A couple of weeks ago, we saw it on the north end of the lake. It's usually contained up there. Now, it's blown into the main part of the lake as far as the bridge and villages, so we've got land owners and concerned citizens calling us," Swift said, according to KLTV.

The plant was likely introduced to the lake by hitching a ride on boats, and if it isn't stopped, it has the potential to take over enormous amounts of the lake.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is the Giant Salvinia's presence concerning?

Invasive species are known for their ability to spread rapidly and harm native life by outcompeting them for critical resources. If officials can't get the Giant Salvinia under control, it could devastate the lake's plants and animals.

"It can be catastrophic," Swift said, according to KLTV.

Giant Salvinia forms a thick, dense cover over the lake. Boats can easily become stuck, and swimmers could drown. The shade prevents sunlight from reaching other plants, killing them. Thriving native flora and fauna are necessary to maintain natural habitats and conserve resources, while also preventing the spread of disease. Healthy biodiversity is also vital for protecting our food supply.

What's being done to stop the spread?

Wardens are working on removing the plant from the lake, but the best way to stop the spread of invasive species is to prevent them from entering their non-native space in the first place. Spending a little more time cleaning off your boat could be the difference between a clean, safe lake and a non-native nightmare.

"Take a little extra time to clean your trailer, clean the bunks on your trailer, and if you can, dry your boat off, wipe your boat off. You don't want to be that one guy that brings it from one lake to another lake," Swift told KLTV.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.