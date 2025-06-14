Officials reopen popular lake after dramatic effort to battle fast-spreading species: 'Considered one of the most noxious'

"The presence of the plant may still remain in the lake."

Parts of the Washington County Public Fishing Lake just outside of Millry, Alabama, have reopened to anglers and other recreational fisherpeople after nine months of restoration efforts.

The lake — known for its bream, channel catfish, crappies, largemouth bass, and more, per AL.com — closed in early August of 2024 after officials discovered large amounts of the invasive plant known as giant salvinia.

Also known as the Kariba weed, giant salvinia is a fast-spreading fern native to Brazil that forms dense, matted thickets and prevents sunlight and oxygen from properly reaching the water and its organisms.

According to Louisiana Fisheries, this invasive plant "is considered one of the most noxious aquatic plant species in the country" and, if left unchecked, can cause habitat damages that range from species loss to flooding.

Since August, conservationists have been working with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to clear the giant salvinia from the Washington County Lake.

A report from Outdoor Alabama suggested that the process involved draining parts of the lake to lower its water level and, ultimately, dry out the giant salvinia near the shores. In addition, the conservation teams treated the surface with an aquatic herbicide to prevent regrowth.

Giant salvinia in Alabama bodies of water is an ongoing issue, noted AL.com, and has been since 1999. In part, human activity — especially boating — spreads the influence of the plant across the water, broadening the scope of its damage. Fortunately, restoration efforts have controlled the giant salvinia invasion, at least for the time being.

Any and all invasive species, land and aquatic alike, can prove problematic without proper care.

If you're concerned about invasive plants in your home or yard, make sure to clear out the land or call for expert assistance as soon as you can. Afterwards, your most eco-conscious options are either naturally rewilding your lawn or manually installing low-maintenance native plants.

The Washington County efforts were nothing if not thorough before announcing the Memorial Day weekend reopening.

"The [water level] drawdown lasted through the winter to ensure the exposed plants were destroyed," reported the ADCNR, per AL.com. "The presence of the plant may still remain in the lake, but the water level drawdown allows WFF Fisheries Section staff to better control the rapid growth of the invasive plant."

