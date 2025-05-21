Officials announce sweeping ban as illegal activities threaten land: 'Combining enforcement, policy reform, technology, and community'

As part of the new enforcement, seven men were recently arrested.

The president of Ghana announced a massive, sweeping ban on mining on protected land as the country fights to keep its forest reserves intact.

According to Modern Ghana, President John Dramani Mahama announced a permanent ban on any and all mining activities within the country's forest reserves in an effort to curb illegal mining practices in the region.

Illegal mining, or galamsey, has been rampant in Ghana's forest reserves in recent years, resulting in severe environmental damage and leaving many bodies of water around the country polluted.

President Mahama said that the new move is part of a five-point strategy to sanitize the small-scale mining industry. It pairs with legislation that limits the president's ability to approve mining projects of any size in forest reserves, as well as enhanced law enforcement, seizures of illegal equipment, and efforts to reclaim degraded land.

As part of the new enforcement of mining laws, seven men were recently arrested for illegally mining gold.

Mahama also highlighted the country's new Tree for Life restoration initiative, which has a goal of planting 20 million seedlings on degraded lands in an effort to reclaim them and restore the country's national forests.

Globally, more countries are starting to push back against widespread mining operations with the goal of protecting the environment. In Canada, a company was fined over $100,000 for polluting river systems with cobalt-laced waste. Brazil is also going after mining companies, filing suit against the mining giant Vale for heavy-metal poisoning of an indigenous community. In Minnesota, a legislator has proposed a bill to permanently ban mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

While mining is an essential part of gathering resources for modern society, there is a growing push to ensure it is done responsibly, with minimal environmental impact on the surrounding landscape.

"By combining enforcement, policy reform, technology, and community engagement, we're on track to reclaim our environment and ensure responsible mining for future generations," President Mahama said, per Modern Ghana. "Achieving the expected outcomes of reduced illegal mining, cleaner water bodies, restored forests, and stronger governors."

