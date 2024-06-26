Germany hit by devastating rain that flooded roads and derailed high-speed train: 'We must learn from this … disaster'

The effects of disastrous weather and flash flooding are taking hold in Central Europe and around the world.

Several towns in Germany have declared states of emergency and evacuated residents because of extreme rains and dangerous floods. As the New York Times reported, the floods have submerged highways, broken dams, and even derailed a high-speed train.

What's happening?

During a three-day period, 30 to 40 gallons of rain per square meter (about 1.2 square yards) fell to the ground in Germany — more than typically falls in an entire month.

The massive rainfall and disastrous flooding left citizens and responders missing and dead. River water levels rose twice as high as usual. Roads became impassable rivers in mere seconds. A mudslide sent a train off its rails and buried a vehicle in its path.

Tens of thousands of emergency responders are working around the clock to rescue people from their homes and vehicles, set up temporary housing, and build emergency dams.

Why is Germany's flooding concerning?

The effects of disastrous weather and flash flooding are taking hold in Central Europe and around the world. Nonstop and ongoing flooding have been destroying infrastructure and putting people's lives at risk from Brazil to Afghanistan and everywhere in between.

As our planet continues to overheat, floods like this one in Germany are increasingly common and becoming more severe by the year.

"We must not neglect the task of halting man-made climate change," said German chancellor Olaf Scholz after visiting a small market town affected by the recent flooding. "This, too, is a lesson that we must learn from this event and this disaster."

What's being done about extreme flooding worldwide?

Fortunately, communities are learning their lessons about the effects of extreme flooding and responding more quickly and effectively. Germany's interior minister in charge of disaster response told local reporters that "coordination and organization work much better" since the Ahr Valley floods of 2021.

In addition to an improved governmental response, individuals can take action at home to reduce their contributions to rising temperatures and prepare for future floods. Regardless of where you live, consider planting a rain garden to trap flowing water or installing permeable pavements with tiny pores to let water soak through during heavy rains.

