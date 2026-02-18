Experts issue warning as looming crisis threatens major US region: '[It] has definitely thrown us a few curveballs'

"I was able to stick a thermometer in about a half an inch before I hit frozen."

Farmers from the Peach State have concerning news for onion lovers.

What's happening?

A prolonged drought, combined with unseasonably cold weather, has jeopardized Vidalia onion yields in Georgia, according to WTOC.

It's a big deal for the unique crop variety, which is named after the town of Vidalia. Only onions grown in a 20-county region can legally bear its name. The vegetable is known for its sweet flavor due to low sulfur in the area's soil, Explore Georgia reported.

The onion is a popular summer sandwich staple, and farmers are hopeful that their produce will survive the winter.

"This year has definitely thrown us a few curveballs," A&M Farms President Aries Haygood told WTOC. "More of the challenge so far has been the deep freezes that we experienced a couple weeks ago."

The farmer said that onions thrive when the soil is 55 degrees or higher. This winter, he measured ground temperature at 29 degrees, per WTOC.

"I was able to stick a thermometer in about a half an inch before I hit frozen," Haygood said.

A drought could become a factor as the plants enter a crucial stage in the coming weeks. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that January was the 25th-driest first month on record in Georgia since 1895, impacting 9.6 million residents.

Why are Georgia's onions important?

The state's harvest represents 40% of national spring production, worth $90 million in sales, according to the Digital Library of Georgia.

Georgia isn't alone when it comes to weather woes. A wet start to the year is endangering crops in the United Kingdom. Severe storms and hail battered fields in Australia late last year.

The news is concerning, as fluctuating weather conditions have caused prices for certain crops to soar in recent years.

Every terrible weather event can't be linked to the planet's overheating. However, experts at NASA and elsewhere agree that the continued burning of coal, oil, and gas for energy is increasing average temperatures and the risk of extreme, unstable conditions.

Yale Climate Connections reported that overall warming can affect the jet stream and cause harsher cold snaps.

What's being done to help?

In Georgia, farmers are irrigating to manage drought conditions. Early signs indicate that the Vidalias have weathered the cold.

"You can tell the onions are happy right now," Haygood told WTOC. "It looks like they're green, they're standing up. So it seems like they're growing well."

Learning about the factors that impact food production and grocery prices can help you better plan your meals and household food budget. Supporting policies that are friendlier to crop health can ensure bountiful future harvests.

Scientists are also developing fruit and vegetable varieties that are resistant to heat and other extreme conditions.

On the prevention side, weather forecasters are beginning to experiment with using artificial intelligence as a prediction tool. It's part of innovations being developed to give farmers — and everyone else — advanced reports.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.