Experts issue warning as prices of key food crop soar — here's what's happening

Tomato prices in Mumbai, India, soared in the first week of November, the Lokmat Times reported.

What's happening?

The Times stated that tomato prices increased 30% from October to November. Wholesale tomatoes had cost ₹16 to ₹20 per kilogram ($0.39 to $0.49 per pound). In November, their prices jumped to ₹20 to ₹28 per kilogram ($0.49 to $0.69 per pound).

This wasn't the only produce with higher prices and lower supplies. Green peas went for about ₹280 a kilogram ($6.87 a pound) in early November, and cluster beans weren't doing much better at almost ₹200 a kilogram ($4.90 a pound).

According to the Times, India's Agricultural Produce and Livestock Market Committee only received 2,238 quintals of tomatoes Nov. 10. Quintals are units of 100 kilograms. Market experts have said that this is largely due to fluctuating weather conditions and cold weather.

Why is it concerning that produce prices are rising?

Farmers have explained that unseasonable rain could affect their harvests of tomatoes.

A study published in PLOS Climate found that while some places in India are experiencing drought, others are getting extreme rainfall. The latter areas include Mumbai and Pune, though the Times reported they were to be dry through mid-November. Such varied weather can affect food costs and supplies in many ways, including by damaging crops.

Extreme weather is becoming more common because of human-created pollution. This pollution traps heat in the planet's atmosphere and exacerbates natural disasters.

Reducing extreme weather events by reducing how much we pollute is crucial to making sure we have a livable planet.

What's being done about rising produce prices?

There isn't much to be done to stop tomato prices from growing in the short term, but the Times noted that weather might improve for farmers.

As for mitigating the effects of extreme weather events, taking collective action is key.

While reducing your plastic consumption is a good place to start, you can multiply your impact by pushing for organizations to change. Support eco-friendly initiatives, and switch to a cleaner bank so there's less money funding dirty energy projects.

