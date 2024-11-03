Community furious after workers remove hundreds of the wrong trees in National Park Service project: 'So clearly wrong'

There's no evidence to suggest the area will be restored to its previous state.

A tree removal project in Northern Virginia has outraged local residents, with some trees said to have been mistakenly cut down.

What's happening?

The National Park Service was forced to discontinue activity in removing flora from along the George Washington Memorial Parkway after community concerns about the destruction of local forest land.

In a statement, the NPS said the project was to "improve the driving experience, safety, and water drainage" without damaging the area's natural and historic beauty.

However, as one park volunteer told NBC Washington, trees that weren't supposed to be removed were cut down, with the project initially intending to remove non-native and invasive species.

While on a hike, park volunteer Glenn Tobin suddenly realized that an area of forest he expected to be walking in was simply not there anymore.

"This is so clearly wrong, what they've done," he told the outlet. "I feel like I have to speak out."

NBC Washington said around 300 trees along the Parkway were cut down by the National Park Service.

Why is this destruction of forest land concerning?

"It'll take 100 years for that forest to be re-established the way that it was," Tobin told NBC Washington.

In addition to removing a loved hiking area almost overnight, the felling of these trees will harm local biodiversity, allow non-native flora species to thrive, increase erosion, and reduce the area's ability to absorb harmful toxic gases from the air — which is especially important along a stretch of road.

Arlington County board member Susan Cunningham told NBC Washington: "What was approved was more selective cutting on non-native species. It appears that there was a mistake in there somewhere. [The NPS will] do a full review."

What's being done about the removal of trees?

The NPS also said that public engagement and community involvement will be allowed before work gets underway again. However, there's no evidence to suggest the area will be restored to its previous state.

Controlling non-native and invasive species makes sense to ensure improved biodiversity and maintain the ecosystem. However, there was obviously a lack of communication somewhere along the line, and the damage appears to be extensive.

It's not just important to deal with invasive plant species in major projects like this. Keeping them out of your garden can allow for better soil health and reduce the risk of unexpected intrusion — ivy and bamboo, for example, are notorious for growing out of control.

