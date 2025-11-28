Man shares 'heartbreaking' video after holiday crowds wreak havoc on beloved nature spot: 'It was only a matter of time'

"I didn't think it would be this soon."

The world of outdoor influencing on social media is on the rise. More and more people are discovering the benefits of heading outside and taking in the natural world.

While this is a good move for humans, and maybe even contributing to more care for climate issues, there are some drawbacks.

A TikTok video from user FloridaGuideJosh (@floridaguidejosh) shows how repeat visitors in a sacred outdoor spot caused a tree to collapse.

@floridaguidejosh This one hurt to see. 💔 A tree I've spent so much time admiring along the water was recently damaged and fell from the heavy crowds over Memorial Day weekend. I've seen people climb this tree countless times just to take a photo, and every time, I cringed a little knowing the soil underneath was fragile and water-worn. I knew it was only a matter of time… but I didn't think it would be this soon. This is exactly why I no longer geotag or share exact locations. These places need our respect, not just our attention. And I know it's a buzzkill to say it, but please—don't climb on trees that grow along waterways. It's dangerous for you, and damaging to the ecosystem. We don't get these places back once they're gone. 😔 ♬ original sound - FloridaGuideJosh

"This one hurt to see," the user says.

The video pans to a massive tree in a gorgeous Florida location knocked all the way down.

"A tree I've spent so much time admiring along the water was recently damaged and fell from the heavy crowds over Memorial Day weekend," he explains.

Josh mentions seeing people climbing the tree for the sake of photos. He says he would cringe at the sight, knowing the soil beneath it was weak.

"I knew it was only a matter of time… but I didn't think it would be this soon," he adds.

The video focuses on the concept of "geo-tagging." It's a popular social media term that refers to when a user adds a specific geographical location to their post.

While this is a great way to share awesome outdoor spots with the public, it can also lead to an inundation of tourists. And some of them may not have the necessary respect for the outdoor spaces they inhabit.

An article by The Trek addressed the ethical dilemma of geo-tagging. It explained how gatekeeping awesome spots can keep people from getting outdoors. At the same time, promoting places, especially fragile ones, can lead to litter, misuse, and even destruction.

The issue is pertinent elsewhere. In Yellowstone National Park, two men were captured on camera trying to break up a sandstone rock formation. Meanwhile, public beaches like one in Fort Lauderdale continue to see excessive trash left by visitors.

As FloridaGuideJosh says in his post, "These places need our respect, not just our attention."

While you may know how to respect the land around you, it's important to have conversations with your loved ones about these things too.

Commenters on TikTok shared their sadness for the lost piece of nature.

"Heartbreaking the way people treat Florida's beautiful nature," one user said.

Another added, "This is why we don't share," referencing the geo-tagging debate.

