Resident shares disturbing photo after private event leaves mess in local park: 'This is why we can't have nice things'

"There's no excuse for this."

There's nothing like celebrating a new baby by polluting the planet.

A Redditor stumbled upon the aftermath of a gender reveal and voiced their frustration to the appropriately named r/mildlyinfuriating.

"People had a baby shower and left their garbage in the park. Don't be these people," they wrote.

Shiny plastic confetti, trash, and other decorations were littered throughout the grass.

Unfortunately, gender reveal parties have gained a reputation for their waste. Passersby frequently find leftover confetti littered throughout public parks and other locations. Some take the reveals even further — dyeing pigeons, staining state parks, and starting wildfires.

There's nothing wrong with gender reveal parties themselves — it's the resulting litter that's a huge problem.

There are around "50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways," according to Keep America Beautiful's 2020 litter study.

That's over 150 pieces of litter per American, and the number continues to grow.

Litter pollutes waterways, contaminates soil, and harms wildlife. Plastic litter is especially harmful, as it can leach toxic chemicals and break down into harmful microplastics.

Cleaning up 50 billion pieces of litter can feel like an impossible task, but not when we work together. Whether you're picking up a few pieces of trash on your next hike, organizing a neighborhood cleanup, or volunteering with a local organization, you're making a big difference.

If you're keen on confetti at your gender reveal party, consider biodegradable alternatives, including flower petals, hole-punched leaves, or rice paper confetti.

Redditors were equally frustrated with the parents' behavior.

"I worked at a park this summer and saw this bs all the time," one user wrote. "It's about impossible to clean up. People are so oblivious."

"There's no excuse for this. Should have never been brought because everyone knows that's a pain to pick up," another commenter said.

"And this is why we can't have nice things," a third agreed.

