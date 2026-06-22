'We don't need to hurt animals': Wildlife rescue pleads for people to stop using live birds in gender reveals

Gender reveal stunts have already been linked to wildfires, pollution, and widespread backlash. Now, a wildlife rescue is warning about another disturbing trend: using live birds as props and dyeing them for gender reveal celebrations.

What happened?

In an Instagram post, Napa Wildlife Rescue (@napawildliferescue) urged people to keep birds out of gender reveal celebrations. The rescue said dyed birds can be harmed in several ways at once.

"The toxic fumes compromise their lungs, they've ingested poison while preening their feathers, they've been rejected by flocks, and they are more vulnerable to prey," the post's caption said.

The group said it has seen the pattern too many times.

"We are heartbroken whenever we receive a bird that's been dyed for a gender reveal celebration," the rescue wrote.

The warning adds to broader concerns about elaborate gender reveal events, which can quickly spiral into harm for animals, people, and communities.

Why does it matter?

This kind of stunt turns a vulnerable living creature into a disposable party prop. Wildlife rescuers may face more preventable emergencies at rehabilitation centers already under strain. Time, labor, and funding can be diverted to damage control instead of conservation and care.

When celebrations are built around the stress or poisoning of wildlife, the consequences do not end when the event is over.

Even if a dyed bird appears to survive the event at first, serious problems can show up later, as the rescue explained.

Strong wildlife populations support healthier ecosystems, and communities benefit when local animals are protected rather than put at risk for a social media trend.

What can I do?

The rescue's message was straightforward: celebrate another way.

Safer options do not involve live animals, toxic substances, or releases into the environment. Families can choose reusable decorations, cake fillings, streamers, digital announcements, or small gatherings centered on loved ones rather than spectacle.

Low-waste alternatives can still feel meaningful without endangering wildlife or adding unnecessary cleanup in public spaces.

If you see an event involving dyed birds or other distressed animals, contacting a local wildlife rehabilitator or animal rescue may help the animal get care more quickly. And if you are attending or helping plan a gender reveal, speaking up beforehand could prevent harm before it happens.

"There are so many alternatives for a celebration of life," the rescue wrote, "we don't need to hurt animals along the way."

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