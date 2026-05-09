Hunter receives warning while seeking pythons in Florida Everglades: 'Watch out...'

The OP said they were prepared for danger and wanted to get "hands on with whatever I'm allowed to."

An eager reptile hunter looking for pythons in South Florida got more than route tips from fellow Everglades fans online — they also got a pretty blunt warning about what else is active this time of year.

In a Reddit post, the traveler asked where they could find levees to drive or walk near the Everglades to search for invasive Burmese pythons, tegus, monitors, chameleons, and even small sharks from shore. "Just hoping someone can point me in the right direction for best results at finding something big with teeth I can catch," he added.

But instead of just offering up locations, many of the responses became a reality check about aggressive alligators, restricted access, and the risk of harming native wildlife while pursuing invasive species.

One commenter issued a stern warning that the original poster should definitely consider. "Watch out for Gators," they wrote. "May is gator mating season and they are much more aggressive during mating season."

The exchange stood out because it captured a real tension in Florida conservation. Burmese pythons and other invasive reptiles are a major ecological problem, but unmanaged or reckless efforts to pursue them can create entirely new ones.

The OP said they were prepared for danger and wanted to get "hands on with whatever I'm allowed to," while commenters pointed out that not every levee is legal to drive and not every animal encountered should be disturbed. "Most levees are off limits to driving your vehicle, unless you are a state python hunter," one Redditor wrote.

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That matters for more than just rule-following. One responder said they regularly see "python hunters" speeding along dirt roads and "leaving a wake of dead native snakes, frogs, etc behind them."

In a fragile wetland already under pressure from invasive predators and a changing climate, losing even more native animals to vehicle strikes makes the damage worse. A healthy Everglades habitat supports tourism, fishing, and community identity, and every added stressor makes restoration that much harder.

Florida's invasive species fight is serious because pythons, tegus, and other nonnative animals can devastate native mammals, reptiles, and birds, weakening an ecosystem that communities depend on for storm protection, biodiversity, and outdoor recreation.

This Reddit thread is a good reminder that conservation efforts only help move things in the right direction if they are done legally, carefully, and with native wildlife in mind.

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