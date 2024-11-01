  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker shares frustrations after noticing growing trend alongside popular road: 'People just don't care'

by Rachel Beyer
"I spent about 20 minutes walking up and down a very popular road in the peaks."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Imagine this: a world where people don't need to gatekeep their favorite outdoor spots because everyone follows the seven principles of Leave No Trace (LNT). Sounds nice, right?

Now, let's return to the current reality where TikTok user Eden (@edenoutdoors) shared a video that captures the frustration many feel about littering in nature.

@edenoutdoors i will never understand anyone who litters and doesnt understand the meaning of "leave no trace" spent about 20 minutes walking up and down a very popular road in the peaks filling up a bag of rubbish because of some peoples inability to take their own home!!! please dont leave your rubbish its so disgusting and ruins our beautiful planet and i strongly believe we should be leaving places untouched or even better especially if you claim to love the outdoors !! #fyp #fypage #leavenotrace #hiking #camping #nature #outdoors ♬ wash - favsoundds

In the clip, Eden walks along a popular road in the Peak District National Park in England, filling a bag with trash. The overlay reads, "Unpopular opinion: I think gatekeeping spots is a good idea because people can't seem to understand 'Leave No Trace.'" 

Founded as a movement in the 1990s but rooted in principles for over 50 years, LNT teaches people how to enjoy nature responsibly. It encourages minimizing impact on the environment by following seven key principles.

In the video's caption, Eden further wrote, "I spent about 20 minutes walking up and down a very popular road in the peaks, filling up a bag of rubbish because of some people's inability to take their own home!!!" 

Not only does litter harm the environment and wildlife, it detracts from other visitors' ability to enjoy getting out in nature. 

The video sparked an engaging discussion, with over 60 comments debating (mostly agreeing) whether outdoor lovers should gatekeep their cherished spots. 

Trash can end up in our beloved hiking spots for several reasons. Accidents can cause visitors to drop litter. Animals might scatter leftover food, and strong winds can carry trash into natural areas. Full trash bins even result in waste being left nearby, and more foot traffic usually means more litter.

Fortunately, organizations like the Environmental Protection Agency work to promote awareness of environmental problems by supporting education efforts. Environmental education builds green skills and can forge a future where picking up trash for 20 minutes instead of enjoying the scenery is no longer a thing.

One commenter said that litter at their favorite outdoor spot makes them "genuinely" sad. 

"I genuinely think people just don't care about our planet," added one more. 

Another suggested, "I don't think of it as gatekeeping, more like 'encouraging research.' If someone really wants to find a spot, they will—and hopefully cherish it more."

