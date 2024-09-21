  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker stumbles upon annoying scene on local trail: 'I really have never understood why people do this'

Nature lovers should leave no trace as much as possible, as spoiling someone else's outing who assumes a bag is just litter is still a negative impact.

by Elijah McKee
Nature lovers should leave no trace as much as possible, as spoiling someone else's outing who assumes a bag is just litter is still a negative impact.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Nothing spoils a nice walk in the wilderness like finding someone else's used dog poop bag littered on the trail. It's a common pet peeve — pun intended. 

One dog-loving Redditor went to the r/Nashville subreddit with photo evidence of such an encounter, hoping to remind their fellow dog walkers to do the right thing. 

"Your dog's steaming pile belongs in the trash not in a bag left on the trail," their post read. "Sick of seeing other dog owners do this."

Not only had the poop been left on the trail the original poster was enjoying, it had also been bagged and knotted. What could have at least naturally decomposed was now trapped inside a polluting plastic bag — although leaving dog poop behind unbagged can also lead to the spread of bacteria and parasites, especially if it is washed away into a water source. 

With harmful microplastics being found in nearly every ecosystem, the sight of unnecessary plastic in public is becoming even more of a troubling eyesore. Plus, fighting pollution starts with respecting nature — a respect that also extends to how people manage their pets in the outdoors. 

Many other Redditors chimed in. Some thought that the culprit may have just been stashing the bag temporarily to pick it up on their way back, a common strategy. 

Watch now: Would you live in a building made of weed?

Even so, the odds of forgetting it are high. Nature lovers should leave no trace as much as possible, as spoiling someone else's outing who assumes a bag is just litter is still a negative impact. Plus, the more people who have positive experiences in the outdoors, the more people are motivated to protect it. 

Working with local officials to install bags and disposals around public parks is a good option to avoid this problem, as one commenter suggested

Overall, the Nashville community empathized with the original poster's frustration.

"I really have never understood why people do this," one commenter wrote

"If you're the type of person who would do this, at least buy bio-degradable poop bags," another pleaded.

"I'd rather someone just leave poop out than litter with plastic," a third wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x