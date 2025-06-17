  • Outdoors Outdoors

Proud gardener shares heartwarming photo after spotting tiny backyard visitors: 'I'm so proud'

"Build it and they will come!"

by Michael Muir
"Build it and they will come!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A gardener specializing in native plants took to Reddit to share images of some feathered friends who'd safely hatched.

In the post, which was an update on an earlier discovery, the Redditor expressed their happiness at seeing eggs hatch: "I'm so proud! I'm going to leave them alone so they stay protected, but I'm just so pleased." 

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the earlier thread, one commenter suggested the arrivals were an ornithological stamp of approval for the garden: "High praise to have attracted ground nesters!" In the update, one of the top responses pointed out the seasonal nature of the arrival: "These guys are my winter buddies. I'm so jealous!" 

As the poster had suspected, the birds were juncos. The dark-eyed junco is a common bird species found throughout North America.

Sometimes called snowbirds, juncos belong to the New World sparrow family. They primarily subsist on seeds and insects, playing a crucial role in the ecosystem. They disperse seeds, keep insect populations in check, and provide prey for larger birds and mammals.

As the Pajarito Environmental Education Center notes, the junco tends to return to the same spot each year to breed. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

By setting up a native garden that is inviting to the birds, the Redditor may enjoy these visitors for many years to come. The thread prompted comments about the heartwarming sight of the juncos being raised in the yard.

"Juncos are the cutest!!" one user observed.

Another said: "I love these guys. I only get them in winter. Enjoy watching them grow."

Gardening with native plants offers numerous benefits to both the green thumb and the environment.

How often will you be gardening this summer?

Every day 🥗

At least once a week 🥕

At least once a month 🌱

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Rewilding a yard and upgrading to a natural lawn saves effort, money, and time. Moreover, by creating a hospitable ecosystem, a variety of delightful visitors may just drop by.

As one of the thread's commenters said, with a nod to the 1989 film Field of Dreams: "Build it and they will come!!!" 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x