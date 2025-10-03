Officials issue warning as serious drought impacts vast US region: 'Strongly encouraging everyone to do what they can'

After a hot and dry summer, many of New York's counties are under drought watch.

Thirty counties were recently added to the list, Times Union reported.

What's happening?

As of September 10, 2025, 50 of New York's 62 counties were under drought watches.

This dry spell comes in the aftermath of multiple destructive wildfires in New York in the second half of 2024 and continuing into early 2025.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said officials were "closely monitoring data and conditions on the ground to safeguard our water supplies and recommend appropriate action, which now includes taking simple steps everyone can do to help conserve water," per Times Union.

According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of the state is in abnormally dry conditions into October, while portions of the western, northern, and northeastern parts of the state are experiencing moderate to severe drought.

Why are drought conditions important?

The increasing frequency and intensity of droughts around the world can be linked to the changing climate.

Droughts can be dangerous for a number of reasons. With decreased access to water, human health can suffer. People are at risk of dehydration, food insecurity, and decreased hygiene practices. The CDC also notes that drought conditions can increase the spread of certain diseases that thrive in these conditions.

Droughts can also wreak havoc on food supply systems. They can cause loss of agriculture, decreased water availability for agriculture, and they can be ideal conditions for insects and pests to ravage crops. According to Drought.gov, a severe drought in 2012 impacted 80% of the United States's agricultural land and led to $14.5 billion in insurance payouts from the federal crop insurance program.

Drought conditions can also harm ecosystems, putting wildlife and plants at risk.

Although extreme weather conditions like droughts have always existed, science agrees that human-caused changes to the climate supercharge extreme weather and make it more dangerous to communities.

What's being done about drought conditions in New York?

In the face of the drought, officials are monitoring drought levels and updating protocols accordingly.

Those under the drought conditions should follow tips to conserve water and stay safe until the drought subsides. Tips include minimizing laundry and taking shorter showers.

Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner Amanda Lefton said, per Times Union, "With the expansion to 50 counties now under a drought watch, we're strongly encouraging everyone to do what they can to conserve water."

