Officers hail incredible dog that sniffs out criminals in forest: 'Reaches the target in the blink of an eye'

Galileo, a Belgian Malinois breed dog, is the hero of the Nauradehi Tiger Reserve in India, sniffing out poachers and their traps to protect the wildlife in the region.

The Deccan Chronicle reported on this exceptional canine, who is part of a 16-member dog squad raised by the Madhya Pradesh forest department. The eight-year-old dog is the top performer, smelling poachers from miles away. He can even sniff out traps hidden beneath thick layers of leaves.

Before he became the Nauradehi Tiger Reserve's top defender, he worked in the Chambal gharial sanctuary in Morena district. But his high intelligence and "exceptional sniffing ability," noted by local divisional forest officer Dr. Abdul Aleem Ansari, make him the perfect dog to protect the tiger reserve.

"Galileo has cracked 51 wildlife crimes in the Nauradehi Tiger Reserve, leading to the arrest of 91 wildlife smugglers and poachers. The canine sends shivers down the spines of poachers," Ansari told the Deccan Chronicle.

This local hero is protecting the rare tigers and other wildlife in this reserve. The reserve is home to six tigers, a species listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List.

Galileo ensures poachers don't further reduce the tiger population. His spine-chilling presence also deters poachers from going after other wildlife, safeguarding the region's biodiversity.

Biodiversity is essential for a healthy planet. A wide variety of flora and fauna stabilizes climate conditions, reduces disease spread, and promotes food and water security for everyone. Humans need a biodiverse world as much as any other species.

Every animal in an ecosystem is part of the delicate balance. For example, as apex predators, tigers are crucial for regulating prey populations and preventing overgrazing. If they weren't present to reduce deer and wild pig populations, they would grow out of control and overeat the vegetation in the area.

A substantial loss of vegetation can release planet-warming gases into the air, accelerating global heating. It can also increase disease spread, threatening crops that humans rely on. The far-reaching effects of losing any species are severe, but losing an umbrella species like tigers could be catastrophic.

Galileo's not just protecting the animals. According to The Free Press Journal, he's also sniffing out timber smugglers.

Preetam Ahirwar, Galileo's trainer, told the Journal, "Galileo is so agile that it reaches the target in the blink of an eye."

He's an impressive dog helping to create a cooler, cleaner planet for everyone.

