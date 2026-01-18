Experts raise red flags on concerning issue caused by sightseers in nature areas: 'We risk them disappearing'

"Unlike anything else on our tiny corner of the universe."

Wildlife photographers are believed to have trampled the habitat of a rare frog in India, putting the vulnerable amphibians at risk.

What's happening?

Galaxy frogs are an adorable species native to the Western Ghats mountain range in India. The animals are named for their speckled black-and-white appearance, which resembles the night sky.

Their visual appeal may have contributed to a rise in photo tourism in the area. Unfortunately, some photographers and sightseers may have damaged the small creatures' habitat and handled them without regard for their well-being, putting the galaxy frogs at risk.

In March 2020, seven galaxy frogs were discovered under some rotting logs, according to Mongabay. However, when researchers returned in August 2021, the logs had been upturned, the ground had been trampled, and all of the frogs were gone.

An anonymous informant said that photographers had searched through the habitat to find the frogs, used high-intensity flash photography, and handled the frogs without proper safety precautions, such as gloves. These actions can cause stress and dehydration for the frogs and potentially transmit diseases.

Why is it important to safeguard the galaxy frog habitat?

Galaxy frogs are classified as an "evolutionarily distinct and globally endangered" species, also known as an EDGE. The title ranks them as one of the planet's most unique threatened species.

"These beautiful yet rare frogs are unlike anything else on our tiny corner of the universe," K.P. Rajkumar, the lead author of a study on the frogs' destroyed habitat, told Mongabay.

Rajkumar continued, "Without careful and responsible management, we risk them disappearing off the face of the planet for good."

What can be done to protect the galaxy frog?

While photography can be a powerful tool to document and raise awareness about the lives of rare species, regulations can also be put in place to enable these efforts while protecting vulnerable animals and their homes.

The co-authors of the study published in Herpetology Notes in December 2025 suggested that rules for photographing rare animals should be stricter.

Recommendations include restricting the capture and handling of animals, limiting high-intensity lighting, avoiding habitat disturbance, training licensed guides in ethical photography, and imposing penalties for unsustainable practices.

While the galaxy frogs certainly are a beautiful subject for a photograph, their lives and well-being should come first. And because not only photographers but also people getting too close to animals at national parks and posing for selfies with wild creatures have been criticized for putting wildlife at risk, more effective regulations could keep numerous species — and sightseers — safe.

