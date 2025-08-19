Bystander films infuriating encounter between park visitor and elephant: 'Risking your life for a selfie isn't worth it'

A bystander caught a frustrating and terrifying encounter between a tourist and an elephant at a nature preserve in India recently, highlighting the risks of being unsafe with wildlife.

A user shared a video on X, via PetaPixel, showing a tourist in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, India, being chased and eventually trampled by an elephant.

(Warning: the following video is graphic in nature.)

Risking your life for a selfie isn't worth it.



A Kerala tourist in Bandipur learned the hard way after stepping out of his vehicle for a photo, only to be charged and trampled by a wild elephant.



Lucky to survive. 🐘🚫📸 #WildlifeSafety #Bandipur pic.twitter.com/1LJ3gYtGgz — Gautam (@gautyou) August 11, 2025

According to the caption of the video, the tourist tried to get too close to the elephant, getting out of his vehicle to capture a picture with it, only to have it react angrily and chase the tourist across the road. The man stumbles and gets trampled by the elephant.

"Risking your life for a selfie isn't worth it," the poster said.

According to India Today, the man suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The incident was not an isolated one. According to the India Today report, an elephant chased two tourists in the same region in February, although those two escaped unharmed. While elephants have a reputation as being gentle giants, the truth is that they can be aggressive toward humans in the right situations.

According to The Call to Conserve, male elephants in musth, or their mating season, can be incredibly aggressive, as can pregnant females or females who have calves with them. Likewise, elephants who have been mistreated, abused, or are bored in captivity can be aggressive toward humans.

Because of their size, any aggression from elephants becomes an immediate problem for humans. They can weigh up to 15,000 pounds, and Indian elephants can run at 15 miles an hour, making it unlikely you'd get away from them.

Reserves like this one in India have rules about remaining in your vehicle at all times as a result of these risks, while national parks in the United States have similar rules to keep people a safe distance from wildlife. Ultimately, this video is a reminder that wildlife is wild, and getting too close puts your life at significant risk.

