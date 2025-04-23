Zoo officials celebrate unprecedented birth of incredibly rare creatures: 'Something that was seemingly impossible'

"This is a monumental achievement for our animal care team."

In a moment more than a century in the making, the Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed a rare and remarkable new generation — four critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoise hatchlings.

According to Metro Philadelphia, this marks the first time in the zoo's 150-year history that this species has been successfully bred.

Ashley Ortega, the Galapagos tortoise SSP coordinator and studbook keeper, told the publication that "there were only 44 individual Western Santa Cruz Giant tortoises in all U.S. zoos combined."

Ortega said the hatchlings represent a "new genetic lineage" and provide a welcome boost to the species' population.

"We are excited to learn more about how we can replicate this success … since the team in Philly has accomplished something that was seemingly impossible," Ortega added.

The proud parents are Mommy and Abrazzo, two centenarian tortoises and the zoo's oldest residents. Mommy is now the oldest first-time mother of her species — and one of the most genetically valuable Galapagos tortoises in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan.

"This is a monumental achievement for our animal care team," said Lauren Augustine, director of herpetology and birds at the Philadelphia Zoo, per Metro. "Until now, Mommy's genes were not represented in the AZA population, making these offspring extremely important in the protection of this species."

Galapagos tortoises, found on the namesake islands off the coast of Ecuador, are the largest living species of tortoise and can live well over 100 years. But human threats — like invasive species, habitat loss, and conflict — have pushed many populations to the brink.

Beyond their conservation value, these hatchlings will serve as powerful ambassadors, as Rachel Metz, vice president of animal well-being and conservation, told Metro.

They will help the public connect with wildlife and understand the importance of protecting animals and ecosystems. The babies are set to make their public debut on April 23, which also marks the 93rd anniversary of Mommy's arrival at the Zoo.

Conservation wins like this are vital for restoring biodiversity — a key piece in protecting the balance of life on Earth. Every new tortoise brings us one step closer to rebuilding a stronger, more resilient planet where endangered species can thrive, not just survive.

