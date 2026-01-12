Officials announce success as rare bird comes back after it has been extinct for over 200 years: 'It's just unbelievable'

The remarkable comeback of a bird on a remote island last recorded in 1835 has surprised and delighted wildlife officials.

The BBC reported that the Galapagos rail, a small, mostly flightless bird, has returned to Floreana Island. The rail's population is back on track after the eradication of the invasive predators that caused its disappearance. According to Paola Sangolqui, a marine biologist at the Jocotoco Conservation Foundation, the impact was immediate.

"[The rails] reappeared, and now it's very common to find these birds just walking around the island," Sangolqui said. "You can hear it, you can see it; it's just unbelievable."

Because of its relative geographic isolation, the Galapagos archipelago is home to a rich array of native species. For centuries, the birds, mammals, and reptiles lived in splendid isolation, evolving in unique ways to fill various ecological niches. Unfortunately, the very characteristics that so fascinated Charles Darwin and the researchers who followed also made them uniquely vulnerable to predation by non-native species.

Similar to the stoat scourge in New Zealand, native birds in the Galapagos were no match for the feral cats and rodents aboard ships. Invasive species can disrupt the balance of the ecosystem by outcompeting native fauna for resources. With no natural system of control, there's nothing to keep invasive species numbers in check, and because they're not native to the area, the local wildlife hasn't developed any meaningful defenses against them. That's where local action can be the most effective.

On Floreana, the efforts to remove invasive predators began in earnest in 2023. Poison was dropped from planes and also dispersed by hand, as locals were also urged to keep their cats indoors. The efforts will continue this year as a dozen other species are set to be reintroduced to the island. Reintroducing a long-lost species is often challenging, but it's always worth the effort, as many similar efforts worldwide have shown.

An Instagram post about the story attracted several comments from well-wishers. One said, "Thank you to the dedicated individuals who took the time to care about this species." Another added: "190 years!? That's some amazing news!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.