Experts celebrate return of creatures that vanished for 400 years: 'It's testament to the hard work'

"Shows just how powerful nature can be."

Conservationists in Shropshire, England, are celebrating the successful reintroduction of a species that had been absent for 400 years.

The BBC reported that two beavers were released in Shrewsbury's Old River Bed in February of this year. Members of the county's wildlife trust and Shrewsbury Town Council ensured the beavers were protected in a fenced area, where visitors could still observe the animals in their habitat without disturbing them.

Months later, the two beavers, named Bertie and Beryl, had their first offspring. Conservationists are excited by the news and see the baby beaver as a sign that the animals have successfully adapted to the wild space.

"It's testament to the hard work carried out by the partners in setting up the enclosure in ideal beaver habitat, and to the consideration of visitors and local residents who have quietly welcomed the beavers and made them feel at home," Tom Freeland, head of nature reserves at Shropshire Wildlife Trust, told the BBC.

Bertie and Beryl's story is a prime example of how conservation efforts can restore an area's biodiversity by successfully reintroducing a native species.

Beavers like Bertie and Beryl play a crucial role in supporting wetlands. As a keystone species, they promote the well-being of other animals by creating dams that directly shape an area's waterbodies and help filter water.

Thus, reintroducing beavers into an area can help promote the health of the entire ecosystem, improving water quality and increasing biodiversity.

Even after years of absence, species can make a comeback when given the right opportunity.

"There has been a lot of hard work, patience and partnership behind this project," Jim Goldsmith, countryside manager at Shrewsbury Town Council, told the BBC.

"Seeing Beryl and Bertie settle in so successfully and now raise a kit shows just how powerful nature can be when we create the right conditions."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.