  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts in shock after rediscovering rare species nearly 200 years after it went missing: 'Was thought to have been driven to extinction'

"This is a beautiful surprise."

by Leo Collis
"This is a beautiful surprise."

Photo Credit: iStock

It turns out the Galápagos rail bird is not extinct after all. It's just a little shy.

The creature was first recorded by Charles Darwin on his five-week visit to the island of Floreana, in Ecuador's Galápagos archipelago, in 1835. With no sightings since, it was believed the species had died out.

However, the Galápagos Conservation Trust announced at the end of February that the bird with dark gray feathers, white spots, and red eyes had been spotted at three different sites. 

"This is a beautiful surprise," said the Charles Darwin Foundation's Birgit Fessl, per The News Tribune.

Researchers recorded six calls and even photographed one of the birds as part of the Parque Nacional Galápagos annual survey.

"Of all the Galápagos Islands, Floreana has been the most altered by human activity, and the Galápagos rail was thought to have been driven to extinction on the island by invasive species," the Galápagos Conservation Trust observed. "This small terrestrial bird, endemic to Galápagos, is a poor flier, making it particularly vulnerable to introduced predators such as cats and rats."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

This is just one example of the negative impacts that humans can have on animal populations. The destruction of habitat can seriously reduce the chances of survival for various creatures, while the introduction of nonnative species of plants or animals can lead to historically native fauna and flora dying out — which can have severe impacts on biodiversity and the wider food web.

But that doesn't mean we can't reverse the damage. "This finding demonstrates that ecosystems can recover if given the opportunity," Galápagos National Park Director Arturo Izurieta said, per The News Tribune.

This has been shown in other areas across the globe. Coral reef restoration off the coast of Spain, for example, has saved 767 corals, benefiting the wider ocean ecosystem. Meanwhile, dam removal efforts in Europe have boosted water security and reversed nature loss. 

Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

Definitely 👍

Depends on the animal 🤔

No way 👎

Just let people do it for free 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x