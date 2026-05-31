'I've never hated anything so cute in my life': Gardener vents after rabbits destroyed hydrangeas and other flowers

A gardener's Reddit post captured a feeling many backyard growers know well: the heartbreak of seeing hard-won blooms chewed down — and the frustration of discovering that the culprit is impossibly cute.

In the post, the gardener said rabbits had "destroyed our hydrangeas, alliums, and recently our Siberian iris," and they summed up the love-hate relationship in one line: "but boy oh boy are they cute."

What's happening?

The post in the r/gardening forum showed footage of a bunny sitting in the grass, twitching its nose and appearing as innocent as can be.

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The thread quickly became a venting session for fellow gardeners who have battled rabbits in their own yards. Many commenters shared nearly identical stories of flowers, vegetables, and young plants being nibbled down just as they were starting to thrive.

One commenter wrote: "My sunflowers never stood a chance this year. It was brutal." Another commenter said they used homemade pepper spray on sunflowers and tomato plants to keep rabbits away.

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A few gardeners said they had eventually adjusted their strategy rather than trying to win the war outright. One person joked that the solution was "just to plant a little bit more, so we all have enough," while another said a clover-filled yard seemed to spare their vegetable plants.

Why does it matter?

For many people, gardening is more than a hobby. It can help save money on produce, provide fresher, better-tasting fruits and vegetables, and support mental and physical health through time spent outside, light exercise, and stress relief.

Garden damage means lost time, money, and momentum. It can also discourage beginners trying to build confidence with their first garden.

Many people are trying to solve this problem without resorting to harsh chemicals, especially in households with kids, pets, pollinators, and other backyard wildlife.

What can be done about rabbits in the garden?

Commenters on the post shared a few practical strategies, including homemade deterrents, planting extra, and giving rabbits something else to nibble on, such as clover. While no single tactic works everywhere, layering multiple approaches often helps.

Physical barriers are typically among the most reliable tools. Garden fencing, plant cages, and protective covers can help keep rabbits away from vulnerable young plants, though it is strongly recommended to avoid plastic products, as they will often do more harm than good. Choosing less rabbit-friendly plants around the edges of the garden may also reduce damage.

If rabbits keep targeting one area, some gardeners find it useful to rethink the layout, rotate plantings, or create a sacrificial patch away from prized beds.

"Cute little harbinger of destruction," one person wrote. "I've never hated anything so cute in my life."

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