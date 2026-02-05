Teacher shares video of adorable backyard DIY project: 'So clever'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

by Sarah Winfrey
One homeschool teacher helped her students make a frog hotel, and now it's taken off among parents with young children.

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeschool teacher helped her students make a frog hotel out of basic supplies. 

TikToker Casey (@littlelifelonglearners) used pebbles, a few aquatic plants, PVC pipe, and water to create a habitat where frogs could thrive. And thrive they did; within a few weeks, they had frogs who laid eggs that hatched into tadpoles. 

@littlelifelonglearners We made the cutest frog hotels for our garden and almost immediately, we had some little guests move in!! #froghotel #natureplay #backyardproject #gardendiy ♬ original sound - Casey | LittleLifelongLearners

The frog hotel has taken off among homeschoolers and other parents with young children because it lets kids see the frog life cycle up close. They can see the adult frogs come in, the eggs get laid, and then watch the tadpoles grow up. 

This not only teaches them what happens in nature, but it also shows them how to be friendly with the natural world. The frogs in the frog hotel don't become pets. They are still wild and free. However, the kids get to see what happens when they go out of their way to make a habitat that benefits the natural world and is good for the creatures in it. 

There are so many ways to do this. Another one, for instance, would be rewilding a yard. Letting native species grow instead of forcing certain types of grass and planting invasive species means making a habitat that is more suitable for native animals, too. When kids learn early how to live well alongside nature, there will be more and more habitats like this as they get older and choose to continue helping the world around them. 

A lot of people don't think about getting the kids involved when it comes to doing practical things to help the animals around them. However, kids are the next generation, and starting early means they'll feel connected to the natural world throughout their lives. 

Other TikTokers seemed thrilled with the project. 

"So clever," one said. 

"That's such a fun project!" someone else exclaimed.

"What a fantastic project for your children. I am 60 and want to rush out and make one," another person added.

