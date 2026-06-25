French Polynesia puts 30% of its waters under protection, a big win for sharks, turtles, and more

"We also hope that it can inspire other countries."

French Polynesia has extended marine safeguards to protect essential aquatic ecosystems.

What happened?

According to Mongabay, French Polynesia plans to have marine protected areas cover 30% of its territorial waters.

That moves it closer to the global biodiversity objective known as "30 by 30."

French Polynesia's waters contain important Pacific ecosystems, along with species such as sharks and turtles that may benefit from a broader network of no-catch and managed zones, the publication noted.

Healthy oceans also support coastal communities through food, tourism, and natural storm protection.

The move stood out as a sign that some places are taking concrete action rather than stopping at rhetoric.

Why does it matter?

Marine protected areas can help ecosystems recover by reducing overfishing, habitat destruction, and other pressures on already stressed ocean environments.

When these protections are designed and enforced effectively, they can support biodiversity while also strengthening the resilience of fisheries and local economies.

Mongabay detailed how the move is the culmination of decades of work. Local leaders and residents worked together to make an arrangement that would allow artisanal fishing while safeguarding waters from industrial fishing, the outlet noted.

Healthier reefs can buffer coastlines from extreme weather, while stronger marine ecosystems can preserve food supplies and livelihoods in island and coastal regions.

It is also the kind of action that is necessary if the world hopes to slow species loss and meet biodiversity targets.

What are people saying?

Those behind the move revealed that their motivation was to not only fulfill their own goals, but to encourage others.

"This is our mission as Oceanians," Moetai Brotherson, the President of French Polynesia, told AFP, via Yahoo. "We also hope that it can inspire other countries, especially the larger ones, in the way they manage their relationship with the ocean."

On a Reddit thread, a commenter captured the optimism of such conservation victories in a single line.

"We might actually save the oceans," they remarked hopefully.

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