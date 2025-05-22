Town catches illegal dumpers after posting video on Facebook: 'We truly appreciate your honesty'

The town of Freedom, Wisconsin, was able to find two residents who were misusing a community dumping area, according to WBAY.

It did so with a Facebook post that showed security camera footage of individuals dumping garbage, at least some of which was in bags, at the site. In order to process the waste, it must be emptied from bags. Local facility managers threatened to close the station if the dumpers didn't come forward. Luckily, they did, after the footage was posted.

"We truly appreciate your honesty and look forward to your continued proper use of the site for many years to come," an update stated, as the news outlet reported.

Town waste managers also reminded residents about other site regulations. Root balls are too big for the chipper and not permitted. Likewise, logs need to be less than 5 inches in diameter. Residents are not allowed to touch the site's equipment. Failing to meet these requirements can result in a $250 fine for the first offense, $500 for the second, and $1,000 for the third plus revocation of access, according to a comment from the town on the post.

Waste management, especially in small communities, can be challenging with limited resources. Knowing how to drop off yard waste can help your community operate effectively and keep beneficial composting programs moving smoothly. One gardener suggested running a mower over yard waste repeatedly to make sure it's small enough to drop off. Those materials can even sit in a corner of your yard to act as habitat for local wildlife and eventually decompose on their own.

Facebook commenters had plenty of opinions about the residents caught on tape.

"Need to have a camera set up to take license plate number when they enter and possibly leave," one community member suggested.

"You would think the guy with the $100k truck & dump trailer setup could afford to get rid of his waste properly," another said.

