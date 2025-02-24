Gardener shares creative idea to reuse yard waste: 'Absolutely love them'

"These … are an easy way to rewild your yard."

Dealing with yard waste can be a headache for any gardener. Among leaves, branches, and twigs, it can feel like there's no end to the piles of debris. But what if you could turn that waste into something beneficial for your garden and local wildlife?

One zero-waste homesteader has found a simple, eco-friendly solution: repurposing yard waste into a natural habitat for small creatures and insects while keeping your garden tidy.

The scoop

TikTok user Zero Waste Homestead (@zerowastehomestead) shared a clever way to make yard cleanup easier while benefiting nature. Instead of tossing out sticks, leaves, and branches, they suggested stacking them into a "dead hedge" in a designated corner of your yard to create a safe space for local wildlife.

The materials gradually break down, enriching your soil and fostering biodiversity.

"Want to help wildlife (and clean your garden)?" the video states.

"These simple hedges attract pollinators and nesting songbirds and are an easy way to rewild your yard," the creator explains in the caption.

To try it yourself, all you need is a section of your yard and some yard waste. Simply drive strong sticks or wooden stakes into the ground in parallel rows and pile up fallen leaves, twigs, and small branches. Over time, they'll break down naturally, supporting a thriving garden ecosystem.

How it's helping

Aside from providing shelter for wildlife, including vital pollinators, this hack can save time and effort during seasonal garden cleanups. By naturally decomposing over time, these yard waste bundles contribute to healthier soil, reducing the need for chemical fertilizers.

On a larger scale, this method helps lower methane pollution, which is produced when organic waste ends up in landfills. By repurposing organic material in your yard, you're contributing to a healthier planet.

Plus, gardening itself, whether it be as a hobby or to grow your own food, offers plenty of personal benefits — from saving money on produce to boosting mental health.

What everyone's saying

Social media users loved this simple yet effective tip.

One, excited to have a cleanup solution for their large property, wrote: "Oh yes!! We have piles all along one side, but this we could build as we clear out!! Wasn't sure how I wanted to fence 22 acres!"

"I've just started mine!" another user shared.

Someone who had already put the idea into action commented: "Just finished our dead hedges. Absolutely love them."

Small, sustainable changes such as this one are inspiring people to adopt eco-friendly habits that make big differences.

