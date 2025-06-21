Health authorities issue warning amid spread in dangerous disease carried by insects — here's what you need to know

Mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue and chikungunya are on the rise in France as the country fights off invasive tiger mosquitoes.

What's happening?

According to Politico, France reported 1,123 imported cases of dengue, 728 imported cases of chikungunya, and four imported cases of Zika from January through late May. As a result of the surge, health authorities warned residents to watch out for tiger mosquitoes, the insects most responsible for carrying the diseases.

Why is France's surge in mosquito-borne diseases important?

Although the reported cases of mosquito-borne diseases so far are imported, meaning they were brought in by travelers, infected humans can spread them to other mosquitoes that are already established in the country, according to Politico.

Tiger mosquitoes are native to Asia but were first discovered in France in 2004. Today, they can be found in 71 of the country's 96 mainland administrative units, according to France 24. This shift isn't confined to France, however. The Bulletin reported that the species continues to spread in Belgium, where it was discovered in 21 municipalities in 2024, including 11 for the first time. According to Politico, this species is spreading across Europe thanks to rising global temperatures, which make the region more suitable for it.

Europe's surge in tiger mosquitoes is part of a bigger trend, as warmer conditions in many parts of the globe are helping several mosquito species expand their ranges and increase survivability. For instance, Finnish scientists discovered a mosquito species that had never been recorded in the country, and one study found that several mosquito species' populations are set to expand their ranges in the Americas in the coming years.

What's being done about mosquito-borne diseases?

The French government is warning people not to leave standing water around their homes, according to Politico. It is also urging local governments to take action to control the spread. For instance, the southeastern region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, the country's second most affected region in 2024, issued recommendations to help eradicate these mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, communities across the globe that are facing invasive disease-carrying mosquitoes are employing their own eradication measures. For instance, last year, San Diego County officials sprayed for mosquitoes after the area's first dengue case was reported. One Florida county is using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes. And local officials in a Manila neighborhood are employing a controversial "bounty" program that pays residents to bring in mosquitoes dead or alive.

Ultimately, we need to make bold moves to curb rising global temperatures, which are creating prime conditions for the increased spread of vector-borne illnesses. The climate crisis is a hazard to our health and the environment. Every local climate action moves us a step closer to a healthier and safer planet. You can start by recycling responsibly, weatherizing your home, and using less plastic.

