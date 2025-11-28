Homeowner shares heartwarming footage of wild visitors enjoying backyard: 'This is too cute'

Wildlife has been adapting to human spaces as the changing climate is accelerating habitat loss and pushing animals into densely populated areas. That means backyard encounters are becoming more common, especially in places where people create safe pockets of vegetation.

TikTok user Becca (@beccablues1) captured that reality on camera when two foxes were seen repeatedly lounging and cuddling in the creator's backyard. The nocturnal animals were calmly asleep and unbothered in broad daylight. They may have felt the yard was safe enough to be a suitable den.

The video, taken from a window, shows the two foxes tucked into the plants and resting together.

"Obsessed with the foxes in my back garden, any tips on how to become friendly with them!!" the user wrote in the description.

Commenters said the best approach is keeping a respectful distance, with one noting: "Never interfere with them."

It's important to give wild animals space to avoid dangerous encounters. These events unfortunately happen all the time: a coyote chased a little girl in her neighborhood in Portland, Oregon. And a bear attack in Tennessee that led to the euthanization of three bears.

Others contributing to the conversation are focused on habitat changes.

One commenter reminded the creator that foxes show up in gardens because natural spaces are disappearing. The U.N. has expressed similar thoughts. The organization has said that climate disruptions, like human development, are making survival more difficult for wildlife.

Land conservation has the power to revitalize natural spaces and create respect and appreciation for our planet. By taking care of the world around us, we'll benefit, and so will foxes and other wildlife.

"Best tip is not to become friendly with them. It is best for them to have a healthy fear of humans. Whilst you may be an animal lover, not everyone is and if they trust too much, they could end up harmed," the commenter mentioned above wrote under the video.

"Foxes are so adorable. They would love to run free in the woods, but we have destroyed their habitat. We are responsible for them having to live in urban areas," another commenter wrote in the thread.

"This is too cute," a third user added.

