Gardener captures adorable video of unexpected backyard visitor making itself at home: 'I love it'

When you prioritize native plants in your yard and garden, you might be surprised at who stops by to admire the natural beauty.

TikTok user Aimee (@aimeeviolett) posted footage of a cute fox visiting the backyard garden of a London home.

The video shows an adorable fox rolling around in the leaves. When it gets up, it stops to sniff something briefly before shaking out its fur. Suffice to say, the sight was surprising and delightful.

"Is it even our garden or is it his at this point?" Aimee wondered in the video's caption.

TikTok and other social media platforms are filled with heart-warming wildlife videos like this one. A quick search will take you to beautiful footage of foxes cuddling in backyards and playing among the plants.

Foxes are beneficial to gardens because they help control pest populations without chemicals. They're known to prey on rodents, rabbits, and insects that might otherwise harm garden plants.

Foxes help maintain the balance of the food web while reducing the risk of disease by providing natural pest control. Whether in a forest, a homeowner's backyard, or an urban environment, foxes support public health by reducing the spread of rodents and by serving as natural scavengers.

You, too, can support beneficial wildlife where you live by growing a lawn filled with native plants. Native plants also reduce the time and labor required for gardening. They can also help you conserve water resources and attract local pollinators that support the food supply.

Natural lawns like clover or buffalo grass are low-maintenance and require fewer resources to grow than turf grass. Even changing up one portion of your outdoor space can bring benefits to your home and the area around you.

"Aww, I love foxes!!" one TikTok user commented on Aimee's video.

"I love it when people just let foxes be happy," someone else wrote.

