Resident makes shocking discovery after hearing desperate cries near construction site: 'Sore throat from constantly ... calling for help'

"Thankfully, he was found and rescued by a very kind neighbor."

A young fox cub is recovering after a dramatic rescue in Southern England, where he was found with his neck tightly entangled in construction netting, according to the BBC.

The cub, nicknamed Boots due to his one white paw among his other black feet, was discovered near Witney, a town in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, by a local resident who acted quickly to help.

According to Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue (OWR), a wildlife charity based in Blewbury, England, the cub panicked while trapped in the mesh, leading to injuries around his neck. After sheltering the animal, the resident contacted the charity, which dispatched a wildlife ambulance to retrieve the fox and begin treatment.

"Thankfully, he was found and rescued by a very kind neighbor, and after taking our advice, he was kept safe until one of our wildlife ambulances could come and check him over," an OWR spokesperson said, per the BBC.

The netting was successfully removed, but the spokesperson noted that Boots suffered "a swollen neck and a very tired, sore throat from constantly and frantically calling for help."

Boots remains under the close supervision of OWR's patient care team. Constriction injuries like his can take anywhere from a few hours to two weeks to become fully apparent, so the staff is monitoring him closely for any delayed complications.

To support his recovery, the team has placed Boots on anti-inflammatory pain relief and implemented preventive care for pressure injuries, measures designed to, as the team put it, "help make him feel much better."

OWR also offered a cautionary reminder for the public: Never cut wild animals free from netting without professional advice.

Constriction injuries may "take up to 14 days to reveal themselves," the charity explained. "In order to help [the animal], they must receive treatment and prevention methods by trained and experienced wildlife care professionals."

While Boots still has some healing ahead, his rescue highlights the power of community action and expert intervention. It also gives him a strong chance of returning to the wild, where he belongs.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.