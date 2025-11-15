The initiative is also a matter of waste reduction and resource efficiency.

Invasive species harm ecosystems and can negatively impact the economy in local communities when things get thrown off balance. Italy's Adriatic coast has seen this firsthand with the blue crab. The blue crab is a North and South American crustacean that's been wreaking havoc on native species.

According to TrendWatching, the species has rapidly multiplied while consuming food essential for native species at a destructive rate. Blue crabs can easily eat through populations of eels, clams, and mussels, putting local fishermen in a bad spot.

But an initiative from Italian pet food company FORZA10 aims to create a solution: sustainable and locally sourced cat food.

FORZA10's product, FIL BLU, uses the blue crab as a main ingredient in the wet food. TrendWatching stated that the company partnered with universities, fishing cooperatives, and pet food specialists. The company frames this collaboration as a "virtuous supply chain."

The proceeds from the product are going back to local fisheries as donations. The money is considered an economic incentive for fishermen to catch the crabs rather than native fish.

The blue crab isn't just good for cat food. A farm lobby group in Italy has advocated for these invasive species to be integrated into more Italian food.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

And people are implementing similar community-based solutions in other places. In New York, residents are being urged to catch and cook invasive Chinese mitten crabs instead of releasing them.

This effort is also a matter of waste reduction and resource efficiency. According to Feeding America, about 30-40% of food in the U.S. is thrown away each year. Eco-friendly innovations that make use of what would otherwise destroy habitats or end up in landfills can reduce waste and damage.

Supporting eco-conscious brands like FORZA10 helps consumers drive demand for products that restore balance to ecosystems instead of depleting them.

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.