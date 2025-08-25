High school football team rips out harmful plants at local park: 'It's tough work, but we're going through it together'

A group of helpful high school football players in Columbus, Indiana, teamed up to rid a local park of invasive species like Asian bush honeysuckle and kudzu.

According to Columbus's The Republic, the event was organized by Blazing Stars CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area), a group that works to rid the area of destructive non-native plants and insects like spotted lanternflies. The group's website says its mission is "to partner with and educate the community members to manage invasive species for the improvement of Bartholomew County's natural habitat."

A teammate's mother got the teens involved when she noticed their great camaraderie. She wanted to give them an opportunity to give to their community — and earn some of their required community service hours.

Not all non-native plants are invasive; it's the ones that cause harm that are classified that way. They're introduced to an environment by people, either on purpose or by accident.

There are non-native plants everywhere that don't cause any harm, like flowers or vegetables in people's gardens, but invasive species pose a danger. As the National Park Service explains, they "often destroy habitat, affecting the places where other plants and animals naturally live."

Both kudzu and Asian bush honeysuckle compete with native plants for resources, choking them out and disrupting the natural ecosystem. Both plants brought to the U.S. intentionally, they have more than worn out their welcome in American gardens.

Rewilding your garden with native species like milkweed, black-eyed susans, bee balm, coneflower, and goldenrod not only makes for a colorful, beautiful, pollinator-friendly spaces that protect humans' food supply by offering, it can also save homeowners money on water, since many of these species require less of it.

As for the "Weed Wrangle" in which the football players participated, they met their goals. They learned about their environment and how to protect important species like monarch butterflies, they worked together for hours in temperatures in the low 100s, and they fostered interdependence and community.

"It's tough work, but we're going through it together and creating bonds between players," the team's coach said.

"Everything we did today strengthened our team. The park looks nice for people to enjoy and it just makes everyone happier," said one of the young athletes.

