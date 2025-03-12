Authorities hit six individuals with fines after tracing illegal heap of items back to them: 'There is no excuse'

Garbage goes in the garbage can, right?

Well, not everyone's gotten the memo. Authorities in Droylsden, a town in Greater Manchester, England, traced a heap of illegally dumped trash to six people, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The garbage included furniture, strollers, and boxes. The team clearing the litter found evidence linking the pile to the six individuals, who will be fined by the Tameside Council for "flytipping."

As of mid-February, the council had already issued 35 fixed penalty notices for waste-related offenses and pursued two prosecutions in 2025.

Tossing garbage anywhere but the can is harmful in more ways than one, whether it's a candy wrapper or a truckload of waste.

Anything made of plastic deposits microplastics into our soil, our water, and, eventually, our bodies. Scientists are only beginning to understand the full effects of these plastics on human health, but the signs are not good.

Plus, any number of other toxic substances could be hidden in trash from items that should be disposed of in a controlled, safe place, such as batteries and chemicals.

Remember that humans do not live in a bubble. What's bad for us is bad for other living creatures too, and the impacts of littering and other forms of pollution are on full display around the world.

So the next time you've got a broken-down piece of furniture or a full dumpster, make sure you dispose of your trash the right way. Many items can be reused, repurposed, or recycled, saving you money in the long run.

"There is no excuse for flytipping," said Councillor Laura Boyle of the Tameside Council, per the Manchester Evening News. "We will always take action against those responsible."

"Good win! Well done Tameside Council!" one commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.