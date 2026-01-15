Man hit with steep penalties after being caught on camera committing crime along public road: 'We will not tolerate'

"We'll continue to work with our partners to track down the offenders."

A man was ordered to pay more than £1,100 (about $1,500) after being caught on CCTV fly-tipping — illegally dumping — a sack of car parts in a car park in Milton Keynes, England.

According to local reporting, the out-of-towner from Luton was filmed parking his vehicle in Central Milton Keynes before leaving behind a bag filled with automotive parts on the "verge" beside the road in a public car park. The Milton Keynes City Council launched an investigation, and the offender later pleaded guilty at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court.

The court issued a £461 fine, ordered that the man pay £486 in legal and investigation costs, and added a £184 victim surcharge, bringing the total penalty over £1,100. Officials said the case highlights how seriously the city is taking fly-tipping, which is a form of illegal dumping that can harm local environments and burden taxpayers with cleanup costs.

"We will not tolerate fly-tipping in our city and take action to crack down on offenders wherever we can," said Councillor Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for the Public Realm, per a press release.

She noted that in the past two years alone, the city took nearly 1,000 environmental crime cases to court and issued more than 9,000 fixed penalty notices.

"We'll continue to work with our partners to track down the offenders who disrespect our green spaces and communities," she added.

Illegal dumping isn't just an eyesore. Abandoned car parts can leak oils, heavy metals, and other contaminants into soil and waterways, posing risks to wildlife and human health. Incidents like this also chip away at trust in sharing public spaces, fueling anger among residents who expect their communities to be respected.

Similar frustrations have surfaced elsewhere, including public backlash over discarded vapes littering streets, and outrage after a truck spewing packing peanuts was caught on camera. These cases reflect a growing demand for accountability when individuals damage environments that everyone enjoys and relies on.

While enforcement plays a key role, prevention matters too. Knowing local recycling options and repurposing materials when possible can reduce waste before it ends up illegally dumped.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



