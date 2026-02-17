Man faces steep penalties for criminal act in rural area: 'Paperwork must be obtained'

A resident of Letchworth, UK, was fined £300 for disposing of waste illegally, which is called fly-tipping in local slang, according to The Comet.

The trash that was disposed of included furniture, regular garbage, and a builder's bag. It was dumped in a relatively rural area and just left there.

Town officials reminded residents that they have a duty to make sure their trash is disposed of properly, even if they give the job to someone else or hire someone to do it.

According to the Comet, they noted, "Paperwork must be obtained: a proper invoice, waste transfer note or receipt, including a description of the waste being removed and the waste carrier's contact details," any time someone hires another person to dispose of waste.

The North Herts Council took it one step further when it encouraged people to refuse any unexpected offers to take away garbage, and to ask where and how it will be disposed of before letting even a qualified company dispose of it.

While disposing of waste properly helps keep areas clean and tidy, it also helps the planet. The World Wildlife Fund noted that it takes plastic straws up to 200 years to break down. Disposing of trash properly can help at least contain this kind of issue. Knowing how, when, and where to recycle can prevent it entirely.

Dumping isn't just a problem in England. People in the United States struggle with it, too, like one person in Maryland who found trash in a nature area, and another who found people dumping trash into a pond.

If this is happening in your community, joining with your neighbors to fight it and voting for politicians who will put a stop to it can help. Education might be in order, too, since some people simply don't understand the problems that can come from dumping trash outside of designated areas.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.