Man faces steep penalties after alleyway crime is caught on security camera: 'The evidence provided ... was crucial'

A man accused of fly-tipping in a city alleyway almost three years ago has been ordered to pay hundreds after finally being prosecuted.

According to the Oldham Times, the Oldham Council prosecuted 50-year-old Danut Spiridon in September 2025 for dumping waste into a Hathershaw alleyway on July 20, 2022, which included a two-seater sofa, wood, and a whole fireplace.

The Hathershaw Community Group captured the incident on old CCTV footage to indict Spiridon of the crime. Although he initially admitted to fly-tipping during a doorstep interview in August 2022, he failed to pay the fine and was issued a police warrant for his arrest.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £200 ($267), a victim surcharge of £80 ($107), and court costs of £120 ($160), totaling £400 ($534).

"The evidence provided by the Hathershaw Community Group was crucial in securing this successful prosecution, and we are grateful for their support in tackling environmental crime," said Cllr Elaine Taylor, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, in an official statement.

"This sends a clear message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated in Oldham," she continued.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Fly-tipping is a term used in Britain to refer to the illegal dumping of waste in a public area, due to the environmental hazards it can create. The penalties can vary depending on the type of waste dump, but generally involve substantial fines and potential prosecution.

Cities can potentially spend thousands attempting to remove waste from waterways or along roads that could harm or injure local wildlife or residents.

In addition, the mere sight of dumped waste in the community is both an eyesore and a detriment to property values in an area, as it can encourage more crime in the region by making such activity seem more commonplace if the city or residents do not take proper action.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.