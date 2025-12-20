Residents alarmed as bizarre 'snow' emerges from ground: 'It's all over our yard'

North Fort Myers is experiencing an outbreak of so-called "Florida snow," which has locals baffled and officials on edge.

What's happening?

There's no official record of Fort Myers ever experiencing snowfall, and that hasn't changed. In this instance, Florida snow refers to an invasive weed. As ABC Gulf Coast reported, the plant is popping up in yards across the Gulf Coast, which is experiencing a prolonged drought. It's the lack of rainfall that's allowing the flowering weeds to thrive.

The plant, Richardia grandiflora, is also known as Florida pusley, but it's not native to the Sunshine State. According to Florida Today, it originates from South America and spreads rapidly, with its heaviest flowering occurring in the fall. Because it thrives in dry soil, it quickly overwhelms native flora and resembles frost from a distance, hence the nickname.

Locals who spoke to the outlet weren't quite sure what to make of it, with one saying, "It's all over our yard. It's kinda pretty. It's actually a weed, I guess."

Experts believe the "snow" came to the state via the winds of 2004's Hurricane Charley, and it has been present ever since. Its reappearance is a clear sign of drought conditions.

Why is "Florida snow" a cause for concern?

The story is an unusual example of the unexpected long-term consequences of extreme weather events like hurricanes. Such events are becoming more frequent and intense as pollution from burning energy sources like oil and gas contributes to a warming atmosphere.

Rising ocean temperatures are another consequence that, in turn, has a direct impact on the formation and severity of hurricanes. A pretty but annoying weed is actually one of the lesser problematic outcomes of extreme weather events.

What's being done to manage invasive weeds?

Generally, prevention is the optimal course for managing invasive species, but obviously, that ship has sailed. According to the University of South Florida, it can be managed with patience and persistence. Regular mowing can help prevent it from maturing and getting out of hand, and it's always preferable to utilize chemical-free methods to control weeds.

Additionally, it's important to keep up to date on the issues and take proactive steps to embrace clean energy.

