Town fights back as cultural landmark is attacked by surprising and destructive threat: 'Threatening something that has stood for millennia'

A Florida site is under attack, but the threat is not what you may think. A "mess" of iguanas has taken over a cultural landmark and called it home. The town isn't giving up without a fight, though, hiring an invasive removal expert who came in with guns — or air rifles — blazing.

Iguanas don't look like much of a menace, as they seem to just sunbathe and mind their own business. However, looks can be deceiving.

These large lizards are an invasive species in Florida, and they have a nasty habit. They burrow underground, primarily to lay eggs. These burrows can be up to 6 feet deep. Now imagine hundreds of them.

This is precisely what's happening at the Mound House in Fort Myers Beach, a cultural landmark that dates back nearly 2,000 years.

"We saw the iguanas tampering with the scene of history," Adam Knight, manager of the Mound House Museum, told Gulf Coast News. "They've dug multiple burrows around the site, threatening something that has stood for millennia."

The iguanas have been digging under the site's shell mound, causing structural damage. Even worse, the mound's porous nature makes it vulnerable, creating unstable conditions for the archaeological landmark.

The answer? The town brought in reptile removal expert Seth Brattain, owner of Sleuth Reptiles. Brattain and his team are using baited traps, food lures, and air rifles to carefully remove the iguanas without further damaging the site.

In four days, they have removed 68 iguanas and 17 agamas, two invasive lizards that disrupt the natural habitat and cause damage to the ancient mound. "We can either trap them using various foods as bait," Brattain explained. "But the best way to get rid of them is to walk around with an air rifle and pick them out of the trees."

Conservationists will typically not like that option, as it's best to avoid killing when possible. Either way, the impact of these invaders goes beyond one landmark. Invasive iguanas disrupt Florida's delicate ecosystems by outcompeting native species, damaging native vegetation, and even undermining infrastructure such as seawalls and sidewalks with their burrowing.

For communities such as Fort Myers Beach, the consequences are both environmental and economic. Historic sites such as the Mound House draw tourists and support local businesses.

By removing the reptiles, the town isn't just protecting a piece of history; it's also preserving the natural balance and protecting public resources for future generations.

