Homeowner captures video of massive snake hiding beneath pets: 'Oh my goodness you're brave

"He was trying to stay warm!"

It can be alarming to encounter unexpected animal visitors lingering around your home — especially if you own pets or livestock.

Florida resident Roberta (@robertasweetpotatoes) captured footage of a massive black racer snake curled up in her backyard, where her poultry may have been at risk.

"I found a big black snake hiding under the ducks, in the duck hut!" she captioned the TikTok post. "He was trying to stay warm! I got him out and put him in a safer place in the yard."

According to the voiceover, temperatures dropped substantially over the previous week or so in Florida, leaving the outdoors "freezing" — literally and figuratively. It's no wonder that this slithering garden visitor, like many of us, would want to seek refuge from the cold — the TikTok poster found it trying to bury itself under the hay of her duck hut.

Unfortunately, while this resident managed to safely transport the snake in a bucket to a different corner of her yard, not all human-animal encounters like these are quite as harmless.

When humans and wildlife come into close proximity, as is becoming increasingly common, the likelihood of conflict likewise rises, and both humans and animals may wind up suffering the consequences. In many cases, animals that attack humans are euthanized, regardless of who provoked the altercation.

Thanks to widespread habitat and resource loss worldwide, primarily as a result of human-driven carbon pollution, many natural wildlife homes are no longer viable, and animals attempt to relocate closer to human communities.

Cold weather on its own may be normal, especially during winter months, but the shifting climate is exacerbating the intensity of these icy spells.

Folks were both excited and alarmed by the snake's presence in the TikTok user's backyard.

"Oh my goodness you're brave," one commenter wrote, marveling at the poster's willingness to get up close and personal when trying to nudge the snake to safer territory.

"I love that you relocated him!" added another.

