Fishermen left stunned after rare sighting off US coast: 'I will always remember for the rest of my life'

A routine day on the water turned into a once-in-a-lifetime moment for three Florida fishermen after they encountered a rare and awe-inspiring visitor off the coast of Port Canaveral, according to WOFL.

About 20 miles offshore, the men initially thought another boat was throwing off unusually large waves. As they got closer, they saw a massive humpback whale breaking the surface.

For lifelong Floridians who've spent countless hours on the water, the sight of the endangered animal was astonishing.

"We're in Florida. You're thinking sharks, stuff like that, but you really don't see a big giant mammal in the ocean," said fisherman Alex Difilippo after the encounter.

The group kept a respectful distance — roughly the length of three football fields — and captured video as the whale breached.

The fishermen suspected they had seen a small pod, with each whale estimated to be around 25 feet long. The animals stayed in the area for several minutes, long enough to leave a lasting impression on everyone aboard.

Cameras, particularly remotely operated devices, have proved invaluable for managing wildlife, from rare sightings of species like snow leopards on trail cameras to drone footage of sperm whales.

Unexpected glimpses of endangered animals are an uplifting reminder of why marine protections matter.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, humpback whales are native to Florida waters but have seen declining populations after decades of over-harvesting.

Conservation efforts began with international protections in 1966. Today, the biggest threats whales face are from human activities, such as vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.

Strong conservation laws have helped whale populations begin to recover, increasing the chance that everyday people — not just scientists — can witness these animals in the wild.

At the same time, officials stressed the importance of giving whales adequate space and never chasing or crowding them, ensuring these moments don't come at the animals' expense.

For the fishermen off Port Canaveral, the experience was a reminder of how extraordinary the natural world can be when given the chance to heal — and how protecting it benefits not just wildlife, but the people lucky enough to cross paths with it.

Rey Narvaez, who had previously only seen humpbacks while living in New England, said he never expected to witness one in Florida waters.

For Austin Difilippo, the moment checked off a lifelong dream.

"I will always remember for the rest of my life," he said of the moment, calling it a true bucket-list experience.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.