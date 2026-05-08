Video shows heavy smoke pour out of Florida data center

"It is a problem. Everyone is angry about it."

Data centers don't just power the internet — they can put real pressure on neighborhoods, utility systems, and local natural resources.

What's happening?

A video posted to social platform X showed footage of plumes of black smoke pouring out of exhaust pipes from a Florida data center.

Here's how this Data Center's generators starts up in the morning in Florida



Notice the constant stream of heavy black smoke



Remember just a couple years ago when using electricity and diesel caused climate change, now data centers use as much power as cities and its no problem pic.twitter.com/zeUlfzLBmY — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 6, 2026

The camera pans across the parking lot of a data center, showcasing the enormous scale of the building. "Remember just a couple years ago when using electricity and diesel caused climate change, now data centers use as much power as cities and its no problem," reads part of the caption.

Florida continues to see fierce debate over existing and proposed data centers, especially as the AI boom drives demand for ever-larger sites — and as environmental groups like Food and Water Watch call out data center construction. In October, F&WW called for a nationwide moratorium on new data center construction, and the organization got 230 total groups to join that call in December.

Critics say communities are increasingly being asked to shoulder the costs of an industry that often promises far more than it gives back, from rising electric bills to heavy water use.

That frustration has been especially visible in Florida, where proposed projects in multiple communities have already drawn backlash.

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As reported by USA Today, one planned complex would be built on 200 acres in Loxahatchee, while another would take up 1,300 acres in Fort Meade. These are not small, remote builds — they are sprawling developments that can reshape how nearby residents live, pay for power, and access shared resources.

Florida already has a significant data-center footprint. According to the World Resources Institute, the state ranked 10th in the nation as of January 2026, with 107 data centers. Meanwhile, the global Data Center Map website listed 110 in Florida as of May 7, 2026.

Why are data centers concerning?

One of the biggest concerns is cost. A University of Michigan study, as cited by USA Today, said nearby communities can face higher utility rates when providers shift infrastructure and energy-buying costs onto residents and small businesses.

In simple terms, households can wind up paying more each month so energy-hungry tech operations can keep running around the clock.

Water use is another major flashpoint. The Environmental and Energy Study Institute notes that some large data centers may use as much as 5 million gallons of water each day, "equivalent to the water use of a town populated by 10,000 to 50,000 people."

The organization also warned that newer AI-focused facilities are driving water consumption higher alongside growing energy use and carbon pollution.

What are people saying?

In response to the video of thick black smoke coming from a data center in Florida, some commenters made a case that most such facilities only generate power that way in emergencies, using grid power, natural gas, or wind turbines at most times of day, but the point remained on how much electricity the centers demand. Many commenters did not hesitate to voice their frustrations.

"It is a problem. Everyone is angry about it," one user said bluntly in response to the post's caption.

"Windowless, dark, empty metal buildings; Black smoke spewing out; millions of gallons of water being ruined to cool the giant computers. Looks like something out of a Dystopian, Post Apocalyptic, Post Human Movie," another reflected.

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