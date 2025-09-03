Man wins $1,000 prize after catching shocking number of massive snakes — here are the details

While incentivizing capture-and-kill may seem extreme, it's for good reason.

As Burmese pythons threaten Florida habitats, a local program incentivizes residents to assist with capturing and killing them. Aaron Mann won the top prize of $1,000 after wrangling 87 of the snakes in one month, reported the New York Post.

The Python Elimination Program, set in place by the South Florida Water Management District, is a new trial program in 2025. It pays the person with the highest number of captures per month $1,000. Participants can also get bonuses for catching pythons longer than four feet and for locating active python nests.

While incentivizing capture-and-kill may seem extreme, Florida has good reason for doing so when it comes to the Burmese python. The exotic pet trade introduced the species to the state, and it has become an invasive species.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the pythons prey on Florida-native species, including endangered species, like the Key Largo wood rat. Their large size also means they don't have many predators to keep their populations in check. For these reasons, the Burmese python was added to the state's list of prohibited species in 2021.

Because they threaten native animal populations, Burmese pythons can impact entire ecosystems. By preying on raccoons, rabbits, and even alligators, pythons disrupt local food chains, limiting resources for native predators.

The Everglades is one area especially hit hard by growing python populations. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Everglades' raccoon population declined by 99.3% from 1997 to 2012, with opossums close behind at 98.9% decline.

People also feel the impacts of these ecosystem disruptions. Hunting, fishing, and wildlife tourism in Florida rely on healthy native populations to succeed. Florida's wetlands also become less effective at filtering water and protecting against storms when their ecosystems are damaged, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

The Python Elimination Program hopes to encourage local Floridians to get involved with controlling the Burmese python population and, in turn, protecting the state's ecosystems.

"Every single python that's removed is positive for the environment," said Mike Kirkland, python program manager at the South Florida Water Management District, per the Guardian.

If you're not a python hunter, there's still room for you to help native species. Rewild your yard with native plants for local pollinators to make their home. This ultimately benefits you, too, as pollinators protect the food supply. Plus, a native plant lawn can save you time and money on maintenance while offering a beautiful outdoor space for you and native wildlife to enjoy.

